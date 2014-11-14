FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Powell: easy policy affecting risk-taking at home and abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A top U.S. central banker warned on Friday that loose monetary policy may have fueled increased risk-taking through leveraged borrowing in the United States and syndicated loans abroad.

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the Fed must be mindful of how its policies affect the bets made by investors at home and in other countries, though he said market volatility was unlikely to have “important implications” for U.S. policy.

“Some pockets of increased risk-taking by banks and other investors are observable in domestic markets,” he said in prepared remarks at a conference on central banking. “And on the international front, there has been a notable increase in syndicated loan originations.” (Reporting by Jason Lange and Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

