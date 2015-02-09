FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Fed wants confidence on inflation, unfazed on dollar -Powell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Inflation is too low and the Federal Reserve is looking for evidence that inflation will return to a 2 percent target, an influential Fed official said on Monday, adding that the strong dollar should not derail U.S. economic momentum.

“Inflation is too low. I want to have some reason for confidence that it is coming back to 2 percent,” Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Bloomberg TV.

The stronger dollar “will weigh a little bit on our exports and it will certainly in the short-term hold inflation down through import prices, so it might be a slight headwind but I don’t see it stopping the momentum” in the economy, he added. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

