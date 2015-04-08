FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 8, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Powell says he's willing to hike even at current inflation levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that he would be willing to raise U.S. interest rates even with inflation measures staying at their current levels.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell said the central bank will move rates higher when the data show that a hike is necessary, rather than waiting until its “goalposts” are in view.

The Fed’s inflation target is 2 percent, though market-based measures of inflation are well below that. Still, Powell said survey-based measures of inflation have remained stable at around 1.5 percent.

Reporting by Daniel Bases in New York, Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider in Washington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
