Fed's Powell says March rate hike on the table

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A possible U.S. interest rate hike is on the table at a Federal Reserve policy meeting next month, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, adding the central bank could tighten policy soon.

Asked whether a rate hike is "on the table" for a March 14-15 policy meeting, Powell told reporters: "Yes," adding: "It will be appropriate to gradually raise interest rates, including fairly soon," if the economy carries on roughly as it is currently.