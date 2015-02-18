FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2015

Fed aims not to surprise markets when it drops 'patient' -Powell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve official, asked how the central bank plans to manage market expectations when it eventually drops the key “patient” word from its policy statement, said the Fed aims not to surprise investors.

“Our agenda is not to surprise markets,” Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday at New York University. “It is to be as clear and transparent as possible, to keep our framework out there, and let markets understand where we’re going.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
