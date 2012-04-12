FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Raskin warns of fiscal challenges ahead
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Raskin warns of fiscal challenges ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy faces major fiscal challenges at the end of the year from the expiration of tax cuts, hitting the debt limit and automatic spending cuts that all kick in unless Congress takes action, a Federal Reserve official warned on Thursday.

“These are issues that loom quite large and will have significant effects on the economy if not addressed. Will they be addressed this year? I doubt it, I doubt it,” Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin told a business and community leader audience in Los Angeles.

“They have significant effects on people’s confidence - business confidence and household confidence,” she said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.