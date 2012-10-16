FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Raskin cites limits of bank self-regulation
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Raskin cites limits of bank self-regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A “culture of compliance” within financial institutions is incompatible with pure self-regulation, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

“I don’t put all my faith in regulation and none in institutions,” said Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Raskin, a former Maryland financial regulator, adding that the primary responsibility of regulation lies with the institutions themselves, not with the regulators.

“We want to foster a culture of compliance” in financial institutions and a self-regulatory system by itself does not foster such a culture, Raskin said during a panel discussion on financial regulation at Suffolk University in Boston.

Raskin did not discuss monetary policy or the economic outlook in her preliminary remarks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.