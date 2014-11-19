FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed funds effective rate at highest in 13 months
November 19, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Fed funds effective rate at highest in 13 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate for overnight loans between banks, the Fed funds effective rate , settled at 11 basis points on Tuesday, its highest level since Oct. 16, 2013.

The rate was up 1 basis point from 10 on Monday. On Friday it had settled at 9 basis points, which has been its average for the past year.

The increase comes as the Fed has been raising the rate it offers on the fixed-rate overnight reverse repurchase, or RRP, facility it has been testing for more than a year. This week it lifted the rate to 7 basis points from 3 basis points in the previous two weeks. Beginning Dec. 1, it will lift the RRP facility rate to 10 basis points. (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by W Simon)

