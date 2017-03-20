FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed on track to raise rates twice more this year - Evans
March 20, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 5 months ago

Fed on track to raise rates twice more this year - Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is on track to raise rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last week, and it could be more or less aggressive depending on fiscal policies and other effects on the economy, a voter on Fed policy said on Monday.

"Three is entirely possible," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Fox Business Network TV. "As I gain more confidence in the outlook I could support three total this year. If inflation began to pick up, that would certainly solidify (that expectation). It could be three, it could be two, it could be four if things really pick up."

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to boost the economy to a 4 percent growth rate, from about 2 percent in the last few years, Evans said: "Four percent would be really an outsized number."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer

