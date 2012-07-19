Fed can control long-term rates, top official argues in paper

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is able to influence long-term interest rates even though it only has direct control over short-term borrowing costs, according to a new paper from Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein.

The author, a Harvard professor who joined the Fed in May, argues that standard theories presuming the central bank exerts very limited influence on longer-term interest rates are flawed.

In response to the financial crisis, the Fed not only slashed official borrowing costs to zero but also bought some $2.3 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities in an effort to keep long-term rates low and support economic growth.

Stein’s work finds that the effects of these purchases in financial markets is actually felt in much the same way as regular changes in the federal funds rate - through a reassessment of the risk of holding a bond over a longer period brought about by the shift in short-term rates.

“A reduction in short-term nominal rates leads these investors to rebalance their portfolios towards longer-term bonds, in an effort to keep their overall portfolio yield from declining too much,” Stein and his co-author, Harvard’s Samuel Hanson, write. “This in turn creates buying pressure that raises the price of the long-term bonds, and hence lowers long-term real yields and forward rates.”

Stein also suggests that the Fed’s forward guidance on the likely timing of an eventual interest rate hike, currently set at late 2014, also works in a similar manner.

“Distant real forward rates appeared to react strongly to news about the future stance of monetary policy,” Stein said.