RPT-For hot New York property market, a Fed move won't change much

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Not even a rate hike from the Federal Reserve is expected to cool off the hot New York commercial real estate market, where demand remains high, industry executives say.

While there aren’t rumblings of an asset bubble in Manhattan property, prices are high, and some valuation metrics are at or near record peaks with sales activity at a record pace.

“I’ve never seen more capital come into this market in 35 years of doing this,” said Peter Hauspurg, chairman and chief executive of Eastern Consolidated, a New York real estate investment service firm.

“There’s been a feeling around the last three or four years that this has become almost monopoly money. We’re awash in cash, the banks can’t lend out enough,” Hauspurg said.

The Fed is due to announce a decision on Thursday afternoon to either end or extend seven years of near-zero interest rates, potentially relieving financial markets of months of uncertainty as investors have been trying to predict the timing of a hike.

Investment in New York City hotels already has set an annual record, while sales volume for commercial real estate - hotels, office buildings, retail space, land, industrial and multi-family dwellings - appears poised to surpass the boom year of 2007, according to data from CoStar Group.

Transaction volume on deals of more than $10 million reached $39.3 billion as of Sept. 15, on pace to surpass sales of $51.8 billion in 2007, CoStar data show, with a typically strong fourth quarter still to be counted.

Some may see a cautionary flag in the amount of money available to borrow, abetted in part by the Fed’s historically low interest rates. But higher rates won’t necessarily dent commercial real estate and experts say lenders are more disciplined now than the last cycle, when a housing bubble built on easy money burst in 2008 and spawned the Great Recession.

The cash flow has been boosted by more sources of funds - private equity investors, increased securitization, and foreign investment, which rose to more than 40 percent of deals in the first six months of the year, more than double the historical rate.

At the same time, a limited number of properties for sale, particularly larger sites, has acted as a brake on transactions and helped to push up valuations, said Jon Caplan, vice chairman of JLL Capital Markets based in New York.

“We might be at higher numbers if there were more product available,” said Caplan, referring to sales volume.

Institutional investors, both foreign and domestic, are holding assets for longer, which also has boosted prices.

Tighter supply and stronger demand means that commercial real estate is now “priced as perfectly as we can be to the market,” said Ken Riggs, president and chief executive of Real Estate Research Corp, a unit of real estate services firm Situs.

The internal rate of return, a total return metric, is very low now, suggesting investors may get squeezed in the future if revenues don’t increase in pace with expenses, Riggs said.

New York IRRs, some under 6 percent, are the lowest in the United States because Manhattan property is seen as a secure investment.

“I’d be nervous if I were 10 years out because what has to bail you out is the income has to go up enough to offset that rate increase,” he said. “The three- to five- to seven-year holders are nervous right now, very nervous.”

Fears that inflation will pick up and a desire to preserve wealth with hard assets like property are also driving sales, as is a shift in how many investors now view commercial real estate as a primary investment and no longer an alternative.

People would rather invest in real estate with a low 3.5 percent return than U.S. government debt at 2 percent because property is viewed as a better inflation hedge, Hauspurg said.

If inflation does pick up, rents often can be increased, providing a wider margin of safety to investments. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Alan Crosby)