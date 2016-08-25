FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed policymakers meet with activists, say they will not brake economy
August 25, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

Fed policymakers meet with activists, say they will not brake economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 25 (Reuters) - Top Federal Reserve officials on Thursday defended their view that the U.S. central bank should probably raise interest rates soon, saying that they still intended to keep the economy running fast enough to boost employment and inflation.

The Fed plans to "run the economy hot," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told about 100 members of the Fed Up coalition of union organizers and community activists ahead of a high-profile annual meeting of global central bankers.

"My objective is not to slow down the economy," said Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jason Lange; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
