April 30, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

New York Fed's top bank regulator to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Sarah Dahlgren, the head of financial supervision at the New York Federal Reserve, will step down from her position in October and leave the Fed bank by year end.

Dahlgren’s team of bank examiners directly oversee the country’s top banks, acting as the U.S. central bank’s eyes and ears on Wall Street. She took the job in 2011 and has worked in part to relocate many of the examiners embedded at banks back to the New York Fed headquarters.

The New York Fed and the Fed Board in Washington will now begin looking for a successor, and will hire an executive search firm, the New York Fed said in an statement.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer

