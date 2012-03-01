FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Raskin says regulation needs to be 'nimble'
March 1, 2012

Fed's Raskin says regulation needs to be 'nimble'

WESTPORT, Conn, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin said regulators must be nimble to ensure that financial oversight rules do not go too far and limit credit in the economy.

“I‘m very sensitive to the notion of overregulating,” Raskin said in answer to audience questions after a speech on the economic outlook. “I have a real sensitivity to being regulatorily nimble.”

She said recent regulatory changes, including the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, have been “smart regulation” and have helped create a framework for disbanding institutions considered too big to fail.

But she said all regulations should be created so that they can be “taken off the books once they no longer do what they were intended to do.”

