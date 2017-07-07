July 7 The Federal Reserve saw possible risks in
the U.S. bond market that include a jump in long-term Treasury
yields and money market funds selling out of government and
agency debt, according to a central bank report released on
Friday.
These possible threats to the bond market seem remote though
as the Fed assessed that vulnerabilities in the financial system
"remain moderate on balance" in its semiannual report on
Congress.
U.S. Treasury debt term premiums, or what investors demand
in yield to hold a longer-term bond after adjusting for
inflation, have been running at historic lows due to strong
investor demand and to the Fed's ongoing purchases of U.S.
government debt.
If term premiums were to revert to higher levels, there
could be repercussion beyond the Treasury market, the Fed said.
"A sudden rise in term premiums to more normal levels poses
a downside risk to long-maturity Treasury prices, which could in
turn affect the prices of other assets," it said.
A pickup in term premiums raises the appeal of long-dated
Treasury debt rather owning stocks and other riskier assets.
On Friday, the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities (TIPS), a gauge of longer-term U.S. term premium, was
0.63 percent. This was above the minus 0.84 percent in December
2012 but well below the 2.65 percent seen prior to the onset of
the 2007-09 global financial crisis.
The central bank also said it was keeping an eye on the $2.6
trillion money market fund sector, which fully implemented a
reform designed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in
October 2016.
The tighter SEC regulations are aimed at averting "run risk"
seen when the share price of the Reserve Primary Fund fell below
$1 or "broke the buck" following the collapse of investment bank
Lehman Brothers in 2008. Investors rushed to pull their money
from the fund due to its heavy holdings of Lehman's debt.
In 2016, money funds shifted $1.2 trillion of assets into
Treasury bills and short-term debt issued by mortgage finance
agencies as many of them converted into "government-only" funds
from prime funds that can hold riskier securities.
This move into safer securities has reduced the run risk for
money funds, but if a reverse back into "more opaque and fragile
alternative vehicles" were to occur, run risk could go up again,
the Fed said.
"Thus, continued monitoring of this sector is important." it
said in the report.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)