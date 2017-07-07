WASHINGTON, July 7 The U.S. economy continues to
churn out jobs and grow at a steady pace, with investment and
consumer confidence both healthy and only moderate signs of risk
in financial markets, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Friday in
its semiannual report to Congress.
With stock markets near record levels, and interest rates
and credit conditions still loose, the report gave detailed
attention to whether the financial system and bond markets posed
any particular threat to the country's eight-year economic
expansion.
The answer so far is no, said the Fed, noting that there is
little evidence of a liquidity crunch in the corporate or other
bond markets, and no evidence that rising asset values pose a
problem. The structure of the corporate bond market is changing
with new regulations, the Fed said, but by traditional measures
shows only minimal strain in adapting.
"Vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system remained, on
balance, moderate," concluded the report, submitted to Congress
on behalf of the Fed's Washington-based Board of Governors.
"Valuation pressures across a range of assets and several
indicators of investor risk appetite have increased
further...However, these developments in asset markets have not
been accompanied by increased leverage."
The combination of rising asset values and rising leverage
is considered particularly toxic, indicating that investments
are being made with borrowed money and leaving investors unable
to repay those debts if the value of the underlying assets
decline.
The release of the report on Friday comes ahead of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's appearance next Wednesday and Thursday
before the House and Senate committees that oversee the central
bank and related issues. The roughly 60-page document is largely
a review of economic and policy developments since the last
report, in February.
In this instance the document took on a steady-as-she-goes
quality. Growth in the first quarter was slow at about 1-1/2
percent on an annualized basis, and inflation took a step
backward. But consumer confidence remained strong, and "business
investment has turned up....The housing market continues its
gradual recovery. Economic growth has also been supported by
recent strength in foreign activity."
Along with the discussion of financial conditions, however,
the Fed did highlight some long-term problems. The central bank
noted that weak productivity growth may become entrenched as a
"new normal," and could be one reason wage growth remains weak.
It also noted the continued gap in unemployment rates
between whites and blacks and Hispanics.
