Fed to extend reverse repo tests through end of Q1

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will extend its testing of the term reverse repurchase program, a new tool it hopes will help control short-term interest rates when the time comes to tighten monetary policy.

The New York Fed said it would conduct a series of so-called term RRP operations in February and early March, and an additional series of tests that span the period at the end of the first quarter, which is a critical time for short-term borrowing on Wall Street.