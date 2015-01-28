FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fed to extend reverse repo tests through end of Q1
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fed to extend reverse repo tests through end of Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on expirations, overall policy)

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will extend its testing of the term reverse repurchase program, a new tool it hopes will help control short-term interest rates when the time comes to tighten monetary policy.

The New York Fed said it would conduct a series of so-called term RRP operations from mid-February to early March, and an additional series of tests that span the period at the end of the first quarter, which is a critical time for short-term borrowing on Wall Street.

It begins with a Feb. 12 operation worth about $10 billion, and will use Treasury collateral maturing no later than March 12, the New York Fed said. The $50 billion cap on the first series is in addition to the $300 billion cap on overnight RRPs.

The second series of term RRPs, which cross the March quarter end, will mature on several dates in April and have a $200 billion cap.

Separately, the U.S. central bank said it can be patient in deciding when to raise its key federal funds rate, which private economists expect to come later this year.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.