10 months ago
N.Y. Fed considering publishing repo benchmark rates
#Funds News
November 4, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 10 months ago

N.Y. Fed considering publishing repo benchmark rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve, with the cooperation of the U.S. Office of Financial Research, is considering the publication of three benchmark rates based on overnight repurchase agreements in a bid to offer more information about that market, the New York Fed said on Friday.

The publication of these rates, based on overnight repos backed by Treasury securities, is scheduled for initial publication by late 2017 or early 2018, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
