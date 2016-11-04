N.Y. Fed develops U.S. repo benchmark rates

(Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday it is developing, with the cooperation of the U.S. Office of Financial Research, three benchmark rates based on overnight repurchase agreements as a part of a broader plan to replace Libor as a benchmark interest rate.

Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, has been in regulators' cross hairs since its credibility was tarnished by a rate-rigging scandal emerging from the 2008 financial crisis. About a dozen global banks collectively have paid tens of billions of dollars in fines to settle the matter.

In May, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC), a group of global banks and clearing houses working with U.S. regulators, identified a rate based on repos backed by Treasury securities as a possible replacement for Libor, which is a benchmark for some $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide.

The group named the New York Fed's Overnight Bank Funding Rate (OBFR) as an another possible candidate, which was launched in March.

A key advantage of OBFR and a repo-based rate over Libor is they are less prone to manipulation because they are calculated from actual trades in the wholesale funding markets rather than survey responses, analysts said.

The publication of the proposed repo rates, based on overnight repos backed by Treasury securities, is scheduled for initial publication by late 2017 or early 2018, the New York Fed said in a statement.

The first repo rate would be based on trades from tri-party repo clearing systems, excluding the Fed's transactions in the repo market, the New York Fed said.

In a tri-party repo, an investor extends a loan to a bond dealer which uses a Treasury issue as collateral. A clearinghouse makes sure there is sufficient collateral for the loan at the agreed upon interest rate.

The second rate would be based on trades used in the first rate and tri-party activity in the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.'s general collateral financing service, it said.

The third rate would be based on trades used in the second rate and the Fed's overnight trades in the repo market.