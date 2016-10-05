U.S. Fed reverse repo award falls below $300 bln

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $297.96 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 55 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $306.04 billion in one-day reverse repos to 57 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)