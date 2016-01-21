FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. Fed awards $90.44 bln reverse repos
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. Fed awards $90.44 bln reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reverse repos figure to $90.44 billion from $99.44 billion in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $90.44 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 43 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $106.63 billion in one-day reverse repos to 44 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

Wednesday’s amount was the most reverse repos the Fed had awarded since $116.84 billion to 49 bidders on Jan. 7. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
