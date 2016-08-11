U.S. Fed awards $80.15 bln in reverse repos

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $80.15 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 36 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $80.17 billion in one-day reverse repos to 39 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)