Fed awards most reverse repos since June

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $176.84 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 51 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Wednesday's award was the highest since $278.91 billion to 92 bidders on June 30.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $156.69 billion in one-day reverse repos to 49 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)