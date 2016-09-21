FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fed awards most reverse repos since June
September 21, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Fed awards most reverse repos since June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $176.84 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 51 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Wednesday's award was the highest since $278.91 billion to 92 bidders on June 30.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $156.69 billion in one-day reverse repos to 49 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

