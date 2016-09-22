FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Fed reverse repos rise for 5th straight day
September 22, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed reverse repos rise for 5th straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $194.05 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 51 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Thursday's award size grew for a fifth straight day, reaching the highest level since the $278.91 billion that was allotted to 92 bidders on June 30.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $176.84 billion in one-day reverse repos to 51 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Daniel Bases)

