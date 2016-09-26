U.S. Fed reverse repos rise to $200 bln

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $200.07 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 51 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Monday's award rose to its highest since the $278.91 billion that was allotted to 92 bidders on June 30.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $174.73 billion in three-day reverse repos to 48 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)