U.S. Fed's reverse repo award rises again

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $239.70 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 53 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repo award increased for a second straight day to its highest since the $278.91 billion that was allotted to 92 bidders on June 30.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $200.07 billion in one-day reverse repos to 51 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)