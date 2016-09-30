U.S. Fed awards most reverse repos since December

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $412.52 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 83 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Friday's award was the highest since the record high of $474.59 billion to 109 bidders on Dec. 31.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $271.847 billion in one-day reverse repos to 57 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)