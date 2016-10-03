U.S. Fed awards $320.89 bln in reverse repos

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $320.89 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 58 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $412.52 billion in three-day reverse repos to 83 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

Friday's award was the highest since the record high of $474.59 billion to 109 bidders on Dec. 31. (Reporting by Richard Leong)