a year ago
U.S. Fed awards $306.04 billion in reverse repos
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $306.04 billion in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $306.04 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 57 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $320.89 billion in one-day reverse repos to 58 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
