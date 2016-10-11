FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $201.55 bln in reverse repos
October 11, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $201.55 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $201.55 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 52 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $226.07 billion in four-day reverse repos to 49 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

