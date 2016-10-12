REFILE-U.S. Fed reverse repo award falls below $200 bln

(Fixes spelling of reverse in headline)

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $188.67 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 48 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $201.55 billion in one-day reverse repos to 52 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)