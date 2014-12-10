FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $105.32 bln reverse repos Wednesday
December 10, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $105.32 bln reverse repos Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve awarded $105.32 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 46 bidders, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Tuesday, the central bank allotted $94.44 billion in overnight reverse repos to 49 bidders that include Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies. The award was the smallest since July 25.

For more, see (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

