December 11, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $99.83 bln reverse repos Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve awarded $99.83 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 44 bidders, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Wednesday, the central bank allotted $105.32 billion in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders that include Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.10 percent.

For more, see (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

