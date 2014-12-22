FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed awards $49.5 bln in 14-day reverse repo test
#Market News
December 22, 2014

Fed awards $49.5 bln in 14-day reverse repo test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $49.50 billion in term reverse repurchase agreements in the third of four weekly test operations in an effort to see how the tool might be used when it decides to tighten monetary policy.

The central bank will pay Wall Street dealers, money market funds, mortgage finance agencies and other qualified participants a "stopout" interest rate of 0.10 percent for the 14-day reverse repos (RRP) due on Jan. 5, 2015, the Fed said via the New York Federal Reserve website.

Fourty nine participants submitted bids and all received awards, the Fed said.

For more details, see

