U.S. Fed awards $190.84 bln in reverse repos, most since October

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $190.84 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 75 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the highest award since Oct. 1 when the Fed allotted $212.48 billion to 53 bidders, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $148.78 billion in overnight reverse repos to 55 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)