U.S. Fed awards $157.52 bln reverse repos Friday

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $157.52 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $133.11 billion in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Demand for Fed’s RRPs tends to rise when the interest rate on repurchase agreements falls. The repo rate was last quoted at 0.02-0.05 percent on Friday, compared with 0.07-0.09 percent on Thursday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)