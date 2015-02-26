FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $130.58 bln reverse repos Thursday
February 26, 2015

U.S. Fed awards $130.58 bln reverse repos Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $130.58 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 54 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its website.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $149.75 billion in overnight reverse repos to 58 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Demand for the Fed’s RRPs tends to fall when the interest rate on repurchase agreements rises. The repo rate was last quoted at 0.15 percent to 0.18 percent, compared with 0.05 percent late on Wednesday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

