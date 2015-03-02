FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed awards $118.21 bln reverse repos Monday
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Fed awards $118.21 bln reverse repos Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $118.21 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 51 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its website.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $155.00 billion in three-day reverse repos to 69 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Demand for the Fed’s RRPs tends to fall when the interest rate on repurchase agreements rises. The repo rate was last quoted at 0.14 percent to 0.18 percent, compared with 0.16 percent late on Friday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

