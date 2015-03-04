FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed awards $95.10 bln reverse repos Wednesday
March 4, 2015

Fed awards $95.10 bln reverse repos Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $95.10 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 39 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $110.87 billion in overnight reverse repos to 45 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Demand for the Fed’s RRPs tends to fall when the interest rate on repurchase agreements rises. The repo rate was last quoted at 0.18 percent to 0.22 percent, compared with 0.15 percent late on Tuesday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

