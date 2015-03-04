FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos in two weeks
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos in two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes headline, recasts lead, adds comparison from previous days)

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded the fewest reverse repurchase agreements in two weeks as investors preferred to lend on the open market due to higher interest rates, according to Fed data.

The U.S. central bank awarded $95.10 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repos to 39 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its website.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $110.87 billion in overnight reverse repos to 45 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Demand for the Fed’s RRPs tends to fall when the interest rate on repurchase agreements rises. The repo rate was last quoted at 0.18 percent to 0.22 percent, compared with 0.15 percent late on Tuesday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.