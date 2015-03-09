FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $85.65 bln reverse repos Monday
March 9, 2015

U.S. Fed awards $85.65 bln reverse repos Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $85.65 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 47 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its website.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $80.86 billion in three-day reverse repos to 40 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Demand for the Fed’s RRPs tends to hold steady when the interest rate on repurchase agreements is stable. The repo rate was last quoted at 0.17 percent to 0.19 percent, compared with 0.18 percent late on Friday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

