U.S. Fed awards $84.54 bln reverse repos Tuesday
March 10, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $84.54 bln reverse repos Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $84.54 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 50 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on its website.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $85.65 billion in overnight reverse repos to 47 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Demand for the Fed’s RRPs tends to hold steady when the interest rate on repurchase agreements is stable. The repo rate was last quoted at 0.12 percent to 0.18 percent, compared with 0.19 percent late on Monday, according to ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

