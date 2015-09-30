UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed awards $200 bln overnight reverse repos

(Adds results of overnight reverse repo operation)

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded nearly $200 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 90 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the most overnight reverse repos the Fed has awarded since $202.24 billion to 92 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on March 31, according to New York Fed data.

The Fed’s second RRP operation at the end of the third quarter brought the total of Fed overnight and term reverse repos in effect to $450 billion.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. central bank awarded $150 billion in two-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 70 bidders at an interest rate of 0.07 percent,

Seventy-seven participants including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies put in $163.46 billion worth of bids at the latest term reverse repo operation.

Last Thursday, the Fed awarded $100 billion of seven-day fixed-rate reverse repos to 59 bidders at an interest rate of 0.07 percent.

The Fed has been testing the effectiveness of longer-term RRPs to stabilize short-term interest rates at the end of each quarter when investors tend to pour cash into the banking system and money market funds, a move that tends to drive down overnight borrowing costs. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)