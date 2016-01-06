U.S. Fed awards $126.58 bln reverse repos

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $126.58 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 53 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $169.62 billion in one-day reverse repos to 55 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)