UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed reverse repos jump at quarter-end

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded the most fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements in three months as investors piled into these low-risk overnight instruments on the last trading day of the second quarter.

The U.S. central bank allotted $278.81 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repos to 92 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said.

This was the largest amount since March 31, when the U.S. central bank awarded $303.85 billion in reverse repos to 99 bidders.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $143.21 billion in one-day reverse repos to 52 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)