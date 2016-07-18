FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $80.81 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $80.81 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 32 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Monday's amount was the highest since July 6 when the Fed awarded $83.40 billion to 39 bidders.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $41.16 billion in three-day reverse repos to 29 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

