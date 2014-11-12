Fed awards $111.68 bln reverse repos Wednesday

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $111.68 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 33 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This compared with the $100.45 billion awarded to 30 bidders on Monday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent.

The U.S. bond market and federal government offices were closed on Tuesday for the Veterans Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)