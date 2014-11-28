FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed awards $174 bln in reverse repos, most in a month
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fed awards $174 bln in reverse repos, most in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve lent the largest amount of Treasuries in a month on Friday in its reverse repurchase agreement operation, as banks and asset managers sought out the low-risk debt for month-end.

The Fed lent out $173.91 billion of collateral, the highest amount since October 31. Banks are paid 7 basis points, or 0.07 percent, for the overnight loan. That rate will briefly be raised to 0.10 percent on Monday, the highest since the Fed began testing its reverse repo facility in September 2013.

In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the financial system as a way to help control short-term interest rates. The excess cash, if left unchecked, could keep rates lower than desired by the Fed at a later date. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.