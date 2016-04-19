Fed awards $40.05 bln in reverse repos

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $40.05 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest award in two weeks when the Fed awarded $44.37 billion to 30 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent on April 5.

On Monday, the central bank allotted $38.61 billion in one-day reverse repos to 25 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)